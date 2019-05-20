 Internet users hits 115.9m in March – NCC | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Internet users in Nigeria increased marginally to  115,938,255 million in March  2019, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.


The NCC made this known on Monday in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for February posted on its website.


The data showed that overall internet users increased to 115,938,225  in March  from 114,725,357  recorded in February  showing an increase of  1,212,868  new subscribers.


According to the data, Airtel, MTN  and  Globacom  gained more internet subscribers during the month under review, while 9mobile  was  the biggest loser.



The breakdown revealed that Globacom gained the most with  950,115 new  internet users, increasing  its subscription in March  to  28, 436,386  from 27,486,271 recorded in February .


Airtel  came second  with 351,657  new users in the month under review, increasing its subscription to 31,243,185  in March  as against 30,891,518 recorded in February


MTN also  gained  13,522 new internet users in March , increasing its subscription to 46,552,185  as against 46, 538,633 in February.


The NCC data further showed that 9Mobile  lost 166,542  internet users in March  with 9,642,393 as against 9,808,935 recorded in February.


The data revealed that Visafone recorded 64,076 in March, but had nothing recorded in February.



