Internet users in Nigeria increased marginally to 115,938,255 million in March 2019, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.The NCC made this known on Monday in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for February posted on its website.The data showed that overall internet users increased to 115,938,225 in March from 114,725,357 recorded in February showing an increase of 1,212,868 new subscribers.According to the data, Airtel, MTN and Globacom gained more internet subscribers during the month under review, while 9mobile was the biggest loser.The breakdown revealed that Globacom gained the most with 950,115 new internet users, increasing its subscription in March to 28, 436,386 from 27,486,271 recorded in February .Airtel came second with 351,657 new users in the month under review, increasing its subscription to 31,243,185 in March as against 30,891,518 recorded in FebruaryMTN also gained 13,522 new internet users in March , increasing its subscription to 46,552,185 as against 46, 538,633 in February.The NCC data further showed that 9Mobile lost 166,542 internet users in March with 9,642,393 as against 9,808,935 recorded in February.The data revealed that Visafone recorded 64,076 in March, but had nothing recorded in February.