



Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has reacted to the claim by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State that he (Yakubu) was colluding with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to deny him his Certificate of Return.





Yakubu spoke to the Independent Newspaper through Rotimi Oyekanmi, his Chief Press Secretary.





INEC said while it would not join issues with the embattled Governor, it was unfair for him to allege that he was colluding with the APC chairman to persecute him.





The INEC chairman also said since Okorocha had taken the matter to court, he should allow the courts to decide the outcome of the matter.

“INEC does not like joining issues with either political parties or their candidates. Our position on the Imo West senatorial issue is very clear.





“Our position is that we will not reward bad behaviour. People should have conscience. It is very interesting that people will do what is wrong and still come out to accuse the other party that is innocent.





“In other words, we have said we are not going to reward bad behaviour and we are not going to join issues.





“But the fact is, the INEC chairman does not, and can never, collude with the chairman of any political party to persecute anybody. Not at all! We took decision on that matter independently.





“In any case, this person you have just spoken about (Okorocha) has just gone to court. If you go to court, why don’t you allow the legal processes to run its full course?





“You cannot go to court and then be canvassing for one thing or another in the media. It’s unheard of. You have filed your case in court, so we will appeal to you to let the court handle the matter,” he said.