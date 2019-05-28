The Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, has tendered his letter of resignation.This is coming after his ex-deputy, Ugonna Ozurigbo, resigned last week.Twenty-one out of 27 lawmakers had, during a brief but rowdy plenary penultimate week, suspended Ihim and the Majority Leader, Lugard Osuji, over what was described as “conduct against the interest of the legislature.”The embittered lawmakers, who served an impeachment notice on Ihim, announced Chinedu Offor (Onuimo) as the Acting Speaker.But the Speaker, on Tuesday, tendered his resignation letter to the Clerk of the Assembly, Chris Duru.Ihim’s Chief Press Secretary, Marcel Ekwezuo, confirmed the development to our Correspondent when contacted.Ekwezuo said, “Yes, the Speaker has resigned. He tendered his resignation letter today, May 28.“He is grateful to his colleagues and the people of Imo State for the opportunity to serve as the number three citizen of the state for four years now.”But a lawmaker told our Correspondent that Ihim resigned because of fear of being impeached.The source said, “Yes, he has resigned; but beyond the reason given, he played a fast one by resigning before he is impeached during the next plenary.“He knows that after today, he will no longer get the executive backing to remain as the Speaker until this Assembly comes to an end.“He preferred to leave with the governor, which is the best for him.”