Outgoing Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha on Monday disclosed he has kept N42.5 billion in the coffers of the state for his successor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha.





Okorocha stated he decided to keep such amount for the in-coming governor so that there won’t be excuses in carrying out activities of government.





The governor, who made the disclosure while swearing-in eleven Permanent Secretaries as well as the new Accountant-Genera, Deacon Donald Igbo and the new Head of Service Mrs. Ngozi Ama Eluma explained that N8.1billion of the money was meant for the payment of salaries and capital Projects while N5.2billion was for Pension Arrears.





He also stated N7.6billion was meant for the renovation of schools, while N21.6billion was mapped out for rural roads, totaling N42.5billion.





The governor noted further that following petitions from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftains, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC), blocked the money for the payment of arrears of Pension and others at the point of starting the payments.





Addressing the new Permanent Secretaries, the governor advised them to do their best to reposition the Civil Service system, protect the integrity of the State and shun corruption, adding that workers in the State Civil Service should put in their best in the service of their fatherland.





According to him: “Remember God in discharging your duties. Discharge your duties without fear or favour and also defend your State when the need arises.





“I gave this state my best. I will do all I can to support the incoming government. Imo State Government has kept aside a total of N4.5b for the in-coming government, and for that reason, I will set up a sub-committee to make sure that the projects they are attached to, come to fruition even when I am out of office or when I will not be available because government is a continuum”.





He continued: “The breakdown of these funds are as follows: N8.1b that came into Imo State offers from both State and LG, from FAAC, that money has not been expended as not even one naira has been taken away from it and the money is in Zenith Bank and has not been touched. The second money is N5.2bn in Access Bank, the remnant of the Paris Club fund, not one naira has been removed from it.