



New Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured Lagosians that he will remain true to them and not change except to bring about a better version of the state.





Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance on Wednesday in his first social media tweet after his inauguration as 6th civilian governor of Lagos.





“Executive Governor of Lagos state.





“I share this moment with all of you. The Babajide Sanwo-Olu you see today will remain true.





“I will not change unless it’s to a version that will serve Lagos better. Today, we awaken a greater Lagos,” he tweeted.





Recall that the immediate past governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, handed over the affairs of the state to the Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday.









Sanwo-Olu had earlier expressed his appreciations to Ambode saying “Thank you H.E Akinwunmi Ambodefor your kind words as you officially handed over your stewardship of our great state, Lagos.





“Life is a succession of moments and today we are at the right place and moment to build for a greater Lagos.”