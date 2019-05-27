Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State on Sunday said that his current political battles, especially the seizure of his Certificate of Return as the Imo West senator-elect, were only preparing him towards becoming president.Okorocha, who spoke during his valedictory thanksgiving service held at the Government House Chapel in Owerri, said that “those who want me to go to prison will go to prison before me.”According to him, the elite hated him because he decided to approach the affairs of the state differently.Describing himself as “the most criticised politician” in the country, Okorocha said that all the ploy to stop him from going to the Senate will fail.Okorocha said, “I tell you, I am the most criticised person in Nigeria today. I don’t know why the entire elite hate me with cruelty.“My Senate ambition is still a battle. More than 30 people have joined the suit to fight me. All these, I will overcome.“They are only preparing me for the glory ahead.”Continuing, the outgoing governor said, “Mark it, I will be president of Nigeria. I said this on this altar so that the kingdom of God will rise against those fighting to stop me.“Also, those who think they will put me in prison will go to prison before me.“They don’t want me to be at the National Assembly, but I will be there. I know I am the last man standing, but I will not give up.”He said that 95 percent of Imo indigenes did not understand him and his style of governance.“Only a few of them later realised that I meant well for the state. I governed the state with passion. I broke protocols and bent the laws, but I never broke laws.“When I took over the office eight years ago, I wasn’t unmindful that a lot of people will misunderstand me and try to distract me.“But today, I have left the state better than I met it. I am the architect of the new Imo. I am a satisfied governor.”