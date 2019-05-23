



President Muhammadu Buhari has re-emphasised that he respects the country’s judiciary and is willing to abide by its decisions at all times.





According to Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, made the statement at a dinner with representatives of the judiciary at his official residence.





Buhari said he believed that the judiciary should be independent, recalling how he submitted himself to the adjudication of the courts three times on his way to becoming president without any fuss.





”I respect the institution. I have come before you three times before I got here on the fourth run for the office. Your word is the last word on any given issue,” he was quoted to have said.





Buhari acknowledged the capability of Nigerian judges, saying: “your training and experience has earned you respect.”





Ibrahim Muhammad, acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), who led retired chief justices, some justices of the supreme court and heads of courts in the federal capital territory (FCT), expressed appreciation to the president for breaking the Ramadan fasting with him.





He assured the nation that the judiciary would continue to do its best in safeguarding the country’s judicial system.





He praised Buhari for not meddling in the affairs of courts in the country.