 IK Ogboona replies Tonto Dikeh, refers to her as a dog | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » IK Ogboona replies Tonto Dikeh, refers to her as a dog

11:59 AM 0
A+ A-

IK Ogbonna shades Tonto Dikeh, she fires back (screenshot)
Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, had taken to her Instagram page on Wednesday, calling out her fellow colleagues whom she claims are gay and perpetual beggars in the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

In her list she had mentioned, IK Ogbonna Annie Idibia, her husband; 2face, Toyin, Eniola Badmus and others (Read post here) as people she was referring to

IK Ogbonna in what appears like an innuendo took to his Instagram stories, to react to the ‘dart’s thrown at him saying ‘’ when a dog bark, throw him a bone.’’

 IK Ogbonna shades Tonto Dikeh, she fires back (screenshot)
Tonto as expected wasted no time with her response. See her posts below:
IK Ogbonna shades Tonto Dikeh, she fires back (screenshot)

Ik Ogbonna later replied and mentioned her name:








KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top