



Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Oyo state, says his only regret while in power for eight years was his inability to do everything he wanted for the state.





Speaking with journalists on Friday after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the state house in Abuja, the governor said the people resisted the changes he wanted to make in the state even though it was for their good.





Ajimobi, whose tenure ends in less than four days, thanked the people of the state for electing him for a second term, being the only governor to achieve that in the state.





“I think I regret the fact, that, I have not been able to do everything I wanted to do,” the governor said.

“I wish our people could be more understanding, could be more patient. Any time you try to make a change, people resist change even if it’s good for them. I wish I had been in politics 20 years ago.





“At a time, Oyo state was seen as what you call a garrison state, but today, it is one of the peaceful states in Nigeria.”





Ajimobi also thanked the president for the financial interventions to states in order to pay salaries and meet up other obligations.





”I want to thank President Buhari for the support he has given all the states particularly during the period of scarcity of funds to execute our projects, to pay salaries, to meet the socioeconomic development demands,” he said.





“He was on hand to help all of us. He supported us by releasing funds to all of us and as at today, that I am talking, most of the states including Oyo, are not owing salaries.





“He also assisted us with social infrastructure. That is why I am here to thank Mr. President because in another two days I am going for Umrah (lesser Hajj) and by the time I come back, I won’t be in office as governor.”



