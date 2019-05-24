



Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun state, says that Gbenga Daniel, his predecessor, handed over ‘a failed state’ to him in 2011.





He alleged that the state was characterised by a poor economy, deplorable infrastructure and insecurity, which discouraged investors when he assumed office.





Amosun, who was represented by Taiwo Adeoluwa, secretary to the state government, spoke at a press conference to launch Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency.





He said unlike him, Dapo Abiodun, governor-elect of the state, will inherit an economically viable state.





He mentioned some of the achievements of his administration to include increasing the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state and improving the ease of doing business in the state.





“When we came in 2011, Ogun State appeared to have failed as a State. Investors were running away from the State because of the high level of insecurity in the State but today, the State is ranked 4th on the list of State with the ease of doing business,” Daily Trust quoted him to have said.





“As at the last count, our activities as a government has attracted 473 mega companies which some investing as much as N2billion. Not only that, we took the IGR of the State from the paltry sum of N700million to N7billion per month.





“But we are not relenting on all these achievements. We know we have been very successful, but we need to consolidate on the success we have achieved and that is why we are establishing this agency.”





Amosun will return to the senate after winning his bid to represent Ogun central senatorial district.



