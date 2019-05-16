The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday said he felt fulfilled that his government had delivered on its promise to run a government of inclusion that would leave no resident and area of the state behind.He said his administration had succeeded in transforming the infrastructural landscape of the state with construction of critical roads and bridges.Ambode spoke during the inauguration of the Agric Access Road, Egan, in the Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area, and the Lagos Theatre in Igando.The governor also commissioned the construction of a link bridge connecting Egan and Ayobo communities.He said, “When our administration came into office, one of our cardinal promises was a government of inclusion. We are committed to a government where nobody, community or people will be left behind. As a result, we were determined to address the challenges of gross infrastructural deficit, flooding and erosion, which the people around this senatorial district have lived with for some time now.“I am very pleased and fulfilled to see that our commitment to make our state globally competitive and radically change our infrastructural profile to one that befits a contemporary smart city has been successful with the massive construction of roads and bridges we have undertaken in the last four years. We not only prioritised renewal and development of road infrastructure but we have done so using an all-inclusive approach that has touched rural and urban areas in the state.”He said in constructing the Agric Access Road, the state government wanted to make commuting stress-free for pedestrians and motorists with wider roads and walkways.Ambode noted that the government was also tackling flooding by providing adequate and covered drains, adding that the streetlights would guarantee added safety and security for all road users.The governor expressed optimism that the roads constructed along the corridor would create employment, increase connectivity and economic activity in the community and its environs.While imploring community and religious leaders and the people of Igando/Ikotun to guard the infrastructure jealously, he thanked Lagosians for their support, particularly in the discharge of their civic responsibility through payment of taxes.Ambode said the state government had started work on the Egan-Ayobo Link Bridge, assuring that the incoming administration would see the project through to completion.At the unveiling of 500-seater capacity Igando Theatre, Ambode said the development was in accordance with his administration’s promise to create a new economy around tourism, hospitality, entertainment and sports.He said it was gratifying that a good foundation had been laid to support a sustainable tourism and entertainment-driven economy.The Chairman of Igando-Ikotun LCDA, Mrs Morenike Adesina-Williams, said the projects would enhance the socio-economic development in the state.“Today, the state government has brought comfort and succour to people of Egan, Ayobo and all the people making use of this road,” she said.