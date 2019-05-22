1. You can get your money back from online fraudsters (If you can follow through).



CBN has now mandated all banks to open a fraud desk to handle cases.



The bank will investigate, prosecute and reverse such dubious transactions even though the scammer has withdrawn the money. — the Morris Monye factor (@monye_morris) May 20, 2019

2. Say you use UBA and you paid money into your instagram seller's(scammer) Zenith account, you can simply send a mail to frauddesk@zenithbank.com.



Make sure you copy the CBN at cpd@cbn.gov.ng (This puts the banks on their toes). — the Morris Monye factor (@monye_morris) May 20, 2019





They can receive customer's STOP-TRANSACTION complaints to block their own account.



For more details visit 3. The banks should block such a suspicious account IMMEDIATELY a complaint is received via the fraud desk.They can receive customer's STOP-TRANSACTION complaints to block their own account.For more details visit https://t.co/P0Uoo0oqwG May 20, 2019

A Nigerian man has revealed how one can get his money back after being scammed by online fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo in Nigeria.According to the man, banks now have a fraud desk where such complaints are laid as mandated by the Central Bank of Nigeria.Read his post below for step by step process on retrieving money lost to internet fraudsters.According to the Twitter user, they can receive customer’s STOP-TRANSACTION complaints to block their own account.He also advised that people can visit CBN’s website for more details on how the proceed use works.Read his Tweets below...