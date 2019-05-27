South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has said that dreaded Islamic sect, Boko Haram, sent a message to former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan to covert to Islam during his time as President.





Clark stated this in a message on the “State of the nation” which he made available to reporters on the occasion of his 92nd birthday.





He said that increasing insecurity in the country, which President Muhammadu Buhari has been unable to bring to a standstill in the last four years, was seriously distressing to him.





He claimed that there was a top-level conspiracy among top government officials and highly placed politicians in the killings and violence by Boko Haram.





He added, “I call on President Buhari to honestly come to terms with the stark truth, that his current efforts with his security apparatus are grossly inadequate for the task.





“I call on Mr. President to urgently convene a sober ‘National Discourse on National Security’ of former Heads of State, Presidents, statesmen and leaders, women and selected youths in Nigeria to work out a consensual and amicable resolution of this long, seemingly intractable, challenge afflicting the country since the entry of Boko Haram menace in the national psyche.





“While also pleading with Boko Haramists, herdsmen, bandits, whatever name they choose to call themselves, to please stop this dastardly act, I enjoin all Nigerians to join in praying fervently for our nation for God’s mercy. We do not have any other country to call our own.





“Nigerians should unite, be courageous and sincere to fight Boko Haram to avert the disintegration of the country, now that it is clear that the government cannot do it alone.





“Fellow Nigerians, you will agree with me that the issues raised in my 87th birthday in 2014 are still plaguing us and it is even worse. I am pained; my heart bleeds for our dear country, Nigeria.





“Moreover, it is the reason I have decided not to celebrate, again, this time. I cannot be celebrating when people are being killed, maimed and rendered homeless.





“I cannot be celebrating when kids who could be my grandchildren and great-grandchildren are abducted and held captive. There are many things wrong, ranging from the question of equality and diversity, economy, infrastructural development, unemployment, lack of power and most importantly, security.”