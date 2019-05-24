As fans continue to react over the grave claims made by Cossy Ojiakor about her colleague, Halima Abubakar making Nigerians believe she allegedly slept with a dog, the actress has kept mum over the development.





Abubakar who is quite active on social media appears to have suddenly gone into hiding by keeping silent since the Cossy made the revelations.





In her posts on social media, busty actress, Cossy Ojiakor had referred to Halima as a ‘snake’ whom people should be wary of.





According to her: ”This is a picture of Cossy Ojiakor the sweet girl that was loved by all …, the soft spoken Ajebo girl…. I came to Lagos in 2001 and got lucky …..I remembered the day the snake girl came to my house … I do see her around but was shocked how she got my address …. I asked who gave her my address well it was a mutual friend … she brought food on that first visit and so we became friends….,,,,, I was and am still supper hot……. the men wanted me so much even her supposedly sugar daddies….,,





“I was naive and believe in meeting a guy getting to know each other then start dating ….. ohhh back then I was in love with this movie producer that didn’t even notice I exist…. when all the big monies were dying for me I was loving love but snake girl didn’t know that about me and all hell broke loose……, she gave out a picture I took onset of itohan to her journalist boyfriend …..who’s wife was living in Dublin he was fucking her…. and her sugar sappy use to have office in ilupeju…. they destroyed me…., I was in limbo for 8good yrs …,,the stories then….. there goes that girl tht sleep with dog…. it was the mastermind of snake girl…. then the people that were supposed to save me then the director …. producer …,denied me … Nollywood moved to barn me based on a d false story started by snake girl… churches preached about it…. only Shan George accepted ever acting that movie and seeing that dog scene”.





The last post on Halima’s Abubakar’s page hinted on the fact that she is focusing on being happy regardless of the claims.





She simply wrote: “Happiness is free” and didn’t comment on Cossy’s allegations.