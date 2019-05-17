Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has insisted that he will not be taking over at Juventus or Barcelona next season.





Guardiola has been linked with a return to the Nou Camp and more recently with Juve as Max Allegri prepares to step down at the end of this season.





“How many times do I have to say? I’m not going to go to Juventus, I’m not going to move to Italy.





“I’m satisfied here, I’m not going anywhere. Next season I will be manager of Man City. I said many times,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday, ahead of their FA Cup final against Watford.





City are facing a Champions League ban as the investigatory chamber of UEFA’s financial control board opened an investigation in March, into allegations that City circumvented rules by inflating sponsorship deals.