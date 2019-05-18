



Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has promised to clear all backlog of salaries owed by the state government to workers before December.





The Governor spoke to reporters in Kaduna yesterday shortly after the Northern State Governors Forum, NSGF, meeting.





He explained that his administration did not incur any debt through the non-payment of salaries due to workers since he assumed office.





Governor Bello said what remains outstanding as workers’ salaries was incurred by the administration that preceded his, which he has inherited.





He said when he came on broad, he tried to remove ghost workers and after doing that, he has been able to pay all the salaries due to workers during his administration, saying what is remaining is what was owed workers during the previous administration.





Governor Bello stated that the previous administration applied for N80.5 billion bailout from the Federal Government and that President Muhammadu Buhari approved N50. 8 billion out of the money but that due to his prudence, he decided to withdraw only N20 billion.





He said the utilisation of the N20 billion was published in national dailies including how it was shared with the local governments.





The Governor said he is expecting to draw down the remaining N30.8 billion to clear the arrears





“What is owed by the previous administration is exactly what is owed now. Under my watch, I m not owing a single dine but inherited liability which Mr. President has approved. As soon as we draw that N30.8 billion we shall clear all the arrears,” he stated.





He promised that before December, owing of salaries would be a thing of the past.





The Governor assured the people of Kogi State that even without accessing the N30.8 billion that he would raise money and clear the remaining arrears.