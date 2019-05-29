Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has sworn-in for a second term, with the Governor saying better days are here for all Deltans.





Governor Okowa was sworn-in for second term at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, the state capital.





The Governor thanked Deltans for voting him and his Deputy, Kingsley Otuaro back into office for second tenure.





“There are no words adequate enough to express my appreciation to Deltans 4 voting us again for a second term,” Okowa said.





Governor Okowa took the oath of office alongside his Deputy before Chief Justice of Delta State, Justice Marshall Umokoro.





Following the swearing in ceremony, a praise and worship service to mark the inauguration will hold at The Events Centre, Asaba by 3:30 pm.