







The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has emerged as Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum for the next four years.





He was elected by his counterparts during the meeting of the forum which held in Kaduna on Friday.





We had earlier reported that Governors of the 19 Northern states in the meeting appealed to the federal government to strategise and come up with measures that could permanently deal with the issue of insecurity in the region.





Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno State thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick and immediate response to issues of insecurity in the region which of recent, seems to be deteriorating.





Shettima, who is the outgoing chairman, explained that the forum has introduced and implemented quite a number of measures to stem the tide of security challenges in the region.





He further appealed to the Federal Government to restrategise and come up with measures that could deal with the situation more permanently.