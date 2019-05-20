



Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has assured that the newly additional four Emirates have come to stay, insisting that, they were created in good faith without any disdainful treatment to anybody or group of individuals.





He said this on Sunday while insisting that the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi is no longer the only first class monarch in the state.





Reiterating his complete and total support for smooth running of all the newly created Emirates in the state, he further challenged that, “As a son of a Village Head (Dagaci) how can I do something that would jeopardise the corporate existence of our long standing heritage?





Explaining that, “If you count my ancestors, not less than ten of them were village heads up to my biological father. So I really don’t understand when people say my government is up for harming this noble institution.”





The Governor dropped the hint when he paid a condolence visit to Rano Emir’s Palace over the death of the wife of Justice Wada Rano, Hajiya Khadija Wada Rano, after visiting the family house of the deceased all in Rano local government.





He added that when he was signing the Law establishing the four additional Emirate Councils of Rano, Bichi, Karaye and Gaya, he made it categorically clear that, the aim for the new Councils was primarily to push development closer to the people at the grassroot.





He said after inauguration for his second term in office, “We will come up with new and modern strategy for the development of our state. Such strategy would incorporate, at a more closer approach, our Emirate Councils. That was why we realised the need for having these Emirate Councils.”





He that his administration needed to give booster to the existing traditional institution, and “through waking up the sleeping traditional institution.”





He ordered the Emir to deal with the District Head of Bebeji who was said to have resigned his position in protest of the new Emirate Council, adding that, “If it is appears true that he resigned, the Emir can just send a representative there before the appointment of a substantive District Head.”





The Governor expressed satisfaction over some youth of Bebeji who staged a rally in support of the creation of Rano Emirate Council and who also called for the removal of the District Head of Bebeji, over his absenteeism.