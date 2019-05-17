Burna Boy, Mr Eazi and Teni, three Nigerian artistes, have been nominated alongside top international music acts for the 2019 edition of the BET awards.

The ‘Dangote’ singer alongside Mr Eazi bagged nomination for the best international act award category. They will be competing with South Africa’s AKA; French pop singer, Aya Nakamura; Dosseh, a French rapper, and English rapper– Giggs.

Teni was nominated for the best new international act category alongside Headie One (U.K.); Sho Madjozi (South Africa); Jok’Air (France); Nesly (France), and Octavian (U.K.).

Cardi B, US hip-hop star, is the lead nominee for the awards with a total of seven nominations, next to Drake who scored five.

Nipsey Hussle, deceased US rapper, was also nominated for a posthumous award.

The award, which is scheduled to hold on June 23, will be aired live from the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles.

Here’s the full list below;

Video of the year 21 Savage ft. J. Cole -A Lot Cardi B – Money Cardi B ft. Bruno Mars -Please Me Childish Gambino -This Is America Drake -Nice for What The Carters – Apes(asterisk)(asterisk)t. Best female R&B/pop artist Beyoncé – Ella Mai H.E.R. – Solange SZA – Teyana Taylor

Best male R&B/pop artist Anderson .Paak Bruno Mars Childish Gambino Chris Brown John Legend Khalid

Best female hip-hop artist Cardi B Kash Doll Lizzo Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Remy Ma

Best male hip-hop artist 21 Savage Drake J. Cole Meek Mill Nipsey Hussle Travis Scott

Best new artist Blueface City Girls Juice WRLD Lil Baby Queen Naija.

Best group Chloe x Halle City Girls Lil Baby and Gunna Migos The Carters

Best collaboration 21 Savage ft J. Cole – A Lot Cardi B ft. Bruno Mars – Please Me Cardi B ft J Balvin & Bad Bunny – I Like It H.E.R. ft Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been Travis Scott ft Drake -Sicko Mode Tyga ft Offset -Taste

Album of the year Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy Ella Mai – Ella Mai Meek Mill – Championships The Carters – Everything Is Love Travis Scott – Astroworld

Viewers’ choice award Cardi B ft J Balvin & Bad Bunny -I Like It Childish Gambino – This Is America Drake – In My Feelings Ella Mai – Trip J. Cole – Middle Child Travis Scott ft Drake – Sicko Mode

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award Erica Campbell ft Warryn Campbell – All of My Life Fred Hammond – Tell Me Where It Hurts Kirk Franklin – Love Theory Snoop Dogg ft Rance Allen – Blessing Me Again Tori Kelly ft Kirk Franklin – Never Alone

Best actress Issa Rae Regina Hall Regina King Taraji P. Henson Tiffany Haddish Viola Davis

Best actor Anthony Anderson Chadwick Boseman Denzel Washington Mahershala Ali Michael B. Jordan Omari Hardwick.

Best movie Blackkklansman Creed 2 If Beale Street Could Talk Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse The Hate U Give Youngstars award Caleb McLaughlin Lyric Ross Marsai Martin Michael Rainey Jr. Miles Brown.

Sportswoman of the year Allyson Felix Candace Parker Naomi Osaka Serena Williams Simone Biles.

Sportsman of the year Kevin Durant LeBron James Odell Beckham Jr. Stephen Curry Tiger Woods.

BET HER award Alicia Keys – Raise a Man Ciara – Level Up H.E.R. – Hard Place Janelle Monae – PYNK Queen Naija – Mama’s Hand Teyana Taylor – Rose in Harlem

Video director of the year Benny Boom Colin Tilley Dave Meyers Hype Williams Karena Evans Best international act AKA (South Africa) Aya Nakamura (France) Burna Boy (Nigeria) Dave (U.K.) Dosseh (France) Giggs (U.K.) Mr Eazi (Nigeria).