Burna Boy, Mr Eazi and Teni, three Nigerian artistes, have been nominated alongside top international music acts for the 2019 edition of the BET awards.
The ‘Dangote’ singer alongside Mr Eazi bagged nomination for the best international act award category. They will be competing with South Africa’s AKA; French pop singer, Aya Nakamura; Dosseh, a French rapper, and English rapper– Giggs.
Teni was nominated for the best new international act category alongside Headie One (U.K.); Sho Madjozi (South Africa); Jok’Air (France); Nesly (France), and Octavian (U.K.).
Cardi B, US hip-hop star, is the lead nominee for the awards with a total of seven nominations, next to Drake who scored five.
Nipsey Hussle, deceased US rapper, was also nominated for a posthumous award.
The award, which is scheduled to hold on June 23, will be aired live from the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles.
Here’s the full list below;
Video of the year
21 Savage ft. J. Cole -A Lot
Cardi B – Money
Cardi B ft. Bruno Mars -Please Me
Childish Gambino -This Is America
Drake -Nice for What
The Carters – Apes(asterisk)(asterisk)t.
Best female R&B/pop artist
Beyoncé – Ella Mai
H.E.R. – Solange
SZA – Teyana Taylor
Best male R&B/pop artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best female hip-hop artist
Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Best male hip-hop artist
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott
Best new artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Queen Naija.
Best group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby and Gunna
Migos
The Carters
Best collaboration
21 Savage ft J. Cole – A Lot
Cardi B ft. Bruno Mars – Please Me
Cardi B ft J Balvin & Bad Bunny – I Like It
H.E.R. ft Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been
Travis Scott ft Drake -Sicko Mode
Tyga ft Offset -Taste
Album of the year
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
Meek Mill – Championships
The Carters – Everything Is Love
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Viewers’ choice award
Cardi B ft J Balvin & Bad Bunny -I Like It
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Drake – In My Feelings
Ella Mai – Trip
J. Cole – Middle Child
Travis Scott ft Drake – Sicko Mode
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
Erica Campbell ft Warryn Campbell – All of My Life
Fred Hammond – Tell Me Where It Hurts
Kirk Franklin – Love Theory
Snoop Dogg ft Rance Allen – Blessing Me Again
Tori Kelly ft Kirk Franklin – Never Alone
Best actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick.
Best movie
Blackkklansman
Creed 2
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give
Youngstars award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown.
Sportswoman of the year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles.
Sportsman of the year
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods.
BET HER award
Alicia Keys – Raise a Man
Ciara – Level Up
H.E.R. – Hard Place
Janelle Monae – PYNK
Queen Naija – Mama’s Hand
Teyana Taylor – Rose in Harlem
Video director of the year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans
Best international act
AKA (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria).
Best new international act
Teni (Nigeria)
Headie One (U.K.)
Jok’Air (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (U.K.)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.