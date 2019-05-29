 FULL LIST: PDP ‘outshines’ APC on inauguration day, clinches 15 of 29 guber seats | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » FULL LIST: PDP ‘outshines’ APC on inauguration day, clinches 15 of 29 guber seats

9:30 PM 0
A+ A-

Of the 29 new governors sworn in on Wednesday, 15 are from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while 14 are from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Four years ago, the table was the other way round; the statistics then were in favour of the APC which swept 20 states into its fold while the PDP’s umbrella was only able to accommodate nine states.

The internal crisis that rocked the APC could be said to be one of the major causes of the turnaround. In the buildup to the elections, the party was unable to unite its members in the various states, causing the ruling party strongholds like Zamfara and Imo.

Although some states initially under the PDP such as Kwara and Gombe fell to the APC, the main opposition party was able to win over a good number of “progressives” states.

Below is a full list of the 29 governors sworn in on Wednesday:
S/NSTATEPARTY
1AbiaPDP
2AdamawaPDP
3Akwa IbomPDP
4BauchiPDP
5BenuePDP
6BornoAPC
7Cross RiverPDP
8DeltaPDP
9EbonyiPDP
10EnuguPDP
11GombeAPC
12ImoPDP
13JigawaAPC
14KadunaAPC
15KanoAPC
16KatsinaAPC
17KebbiAPC
18KwaraAPC
19LagosAPC
20NasarawaAPC
21NigerAPC
22OgunAPC
23OyoPDP
24PlateauAPC
25RiversPDP
26SokotoPDP
27TarabaPDP
28YobeAPC
29ZamfaraPDP







KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top