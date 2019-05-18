Going public on Thursday, MTN Nigeria has brought itself under the scrutiny of the investing public; all its progress and otherwise will now be subject to the corporate governance laws of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
In line with this, the press also has a duty to monitor how transparent or opaque a public limited company is, at every point of its institutional history.
The list of shareholders, who now own billions in the second biggest company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange as reported by TheCable
While the MTN Nigeria is still controlled by MTN Group, the parent country, some notable Nigerians hold billions in the telecommunications company.
Here’s a full list of those who own MTN Nigeria as at May 17, 2019.
|SHAREHOLDER
|VALUE IN NAIRA
|PERCENTAGE HOLD
|MTN International Limited
|1.68 trillion
|76.08
|Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited
|213.7 billion
|9.64
|Mobile Telephone Network
|60.95 billion
|2.75
|Government Employees Pension Fund
|38.69 billion
|1.75
|Victor Odili
|87.87 billion
|3.96
|Pascal Dozie
|37.07 billion
|1.67
|Sani Mohammed Bello
|28.87 billion
|1.30
|Babatunde Folawiyo
|23.83 billion
|1.08
|Gbenga Oyebode
|19.80 billion
|0.89
|Ahmed Dasuki
|19.35 billion
|0.87
|Karl Olutokun Toriola
|100.10 million
|0.005
|Total
|2.22 trillion
|100
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.