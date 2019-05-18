







There is a new twist to the Naira Marley issue with the EFCC as some Nigerians probably fans of the singer stormed the anti-graft agency office to demand for his immediate release.





Naira Marley who has been charged with 11 offences is slated for arraignment on Monday May 20.





Recall EFCC arrested Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile and three others at Zlatan’s home in Lekki in the early hours of Saturday, 11th of May.

Those arrested were however days after released on bail, except Naira Marley who was slammed with 11 count charges that bothers on fraud for alleged credit card theft.





Watch the protest video below: