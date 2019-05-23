Argentina football icon, Diego Maradona has been arrested.





The football legend was stopped at an airport after his ex-girlfriend sued him for a £5 million pay-out, according to Independent, UK.





He was detained when he flew into the Argentina capital from Mexico.





Staff from the Brazilian airline TAM called police to the desk at Rio’s Tom Jobim airport who detained the 45-year-old.





After several hours of interrogation, and negotiation aided by the Argentinian consul Agostin Molin, Maradona was released without charge.





A fellow former Argentina footballer, Alejandro Mancuso, said the airline had acted in bad faith.





“We arrived with Diego very quiet and went to the duty-free shop. When they announced boarding, we approached and they closed the plane door in our faces. The anger was logical and justified,” he said.





A TAM spokeswoman confirmed that Maradona had not used the airline to return home after the incident. Maradona has, in recent years, battled cocaine and alcohol addictions and also lost considerable weight after an operation.