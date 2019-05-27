Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun says his side won’t underrate their United States counterparts when both sides clash in their Group D encounter of the U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 at the 15,000-capacity Bielsko-Biala Stadium, Bielsko-Biala on Monday (today).





Aigbogun is banking on the form of his players, who hammered Qatar 4-0 in their opening match in Tychy on Friday, to overcome the Americans, who are looking for their first points after losing 2-1 to Ukraine on Friday.





Goals from Maxwell Effiom, Henry Offia, Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru and Aliu Salawudeen sealed the win against the Qatari.





A win for the Nigerians will secure them a place in the knockout stages of the competition.





“We had a great game against Qatar and we want to stay in that spirit all through the championship,” Aigbogun said.





“We will not make the mistake of underrating any team; our approach remains taking it one game at a time. We go in there and fulfil our game-plan of achieving victory.





“It is not going to be an easy match; the Americans are hurt after losing their first game. But we are in good form and we need the three points to assure our place in the Round of 16.”





Nigeria beat a Kasey Keller-inspired USA 2-1 in the semi-final of the 1989 edition in Saudi Arabia, in their first meeting at the competition.