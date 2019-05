Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun says his side won’t underrate their United States counterparts when both sides clash in their Group D encounter of the U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 at the 15,000-capacity Bielsko-Biala Stadium, Bielsko-Biala on Monday (today).





Aigbogun is banking on the form of his players, who hammered Qatar 4-0 in their opening match in Tychy on Friday, to overcome the Americans, who are looking for their first points after losing 2-1 to Ukraine on Friday.





Goals from Maxwell Effiom, Henry Offia, Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru and Aliu Salawudeen sealed the win against the Qatari.





A win for the Nigerians will secure them a place in the knockout stages of the competition.





“We had a great game against Qatar and we want to stay in that spirit all through the championship,” Aigbogun said.





“We will not make the mistake of underrating any team; our approach remains taking it one game at a time. We go in there and fulfil our game-plan of achieving victory.





“It is not going to be an easy match; the Americans are hurt after losing their first game. But we are in good form and we need the three points to assure our place in the Round of 16.”