Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing, on Friday said Bodo-Bonny road would be completed as scheduled.









Fashola, represented by Mr Yemi Oguntiminiyi, Director, High Way Construction and Rehabilitation, said this while inspecting Bodo-Bonny/Port Harcourt-Aba road project in the state.









He said the project was one of the critical projects in the country that needed to be completed due to its economic importance.









Bodo-Bonny project, which commenced on Oct. 20, 2017, is expected to be completed in Aug. 19, 2022.









The 35.68km project is being handled by Julius Berger at the cost of N120.6 billion, and the company has put in 60 per cent of the work.









The Minister said the Federal Government would fund the project to ensure it’s speedy completion.









Mr Tony Attah, Managing Director, Nigeria Liquefied Gas (LNG), said the company, had contributed N60 billion to ensure execution of the project.









Attah said that the executive order of 007, signed recently by President Muhammadu Buhari, had encouraged the company to contribute financially to the project.









Mr Thomas Haug, Julius Berger Project Manager, Bodo-Bonny road project said the road had about seven kilometers in swampy areas of Opobo channels.









He, however, said that the company would ensure completion of the project as scheduled despite some logistic challenges.









Mr Charles Okoma, Director in the ministry, said that insecurity and misunderstanding between the community and the company handling had affected the speed of the project.









Okoma called for a peaceful environment to enable companies handling the project to complete it as scheduled.









“The federal government has taken measures to ensure adequate funding of the project for its completion within time frame,’’ he said.