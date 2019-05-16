



The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has sacked over 2,000 workers hurriedly appointed by the immediate past Governor, Ayodele Fayose few days to his leaving office.





The workers were appointed by Fayose after the July, 2018 gubernatorial election.





The decision followed deliberations by the State Executive Council on the report of the committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, that reviewed irregular appointments made between 2014 and 2018.





The government said the recruitment exercise violated due process, The Nation reports.





It was gathered that the affected 2 ,000 workers comprises 600 teachers recruited into the Teaching Service Commission , 400 personnel employed into the State Universal Basic Education Board and 1,000 injected into the system through the Office of Establishment and Training, among others.





Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Values Orientation, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua who addressed newsmen on Thursday said the appointments were null and void because they were done hurriedly with ulterior motives and in bad faith.





He stated that the governor had directed the Head of Service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, to collate all available vacancies in the Civil Service, with a view to recruiting suitable and qualified Ekiti citizens into the Public Service, irrespective of religious and political affinities.





Olumilua, however, urged the affected workers to participate in the next recruitment exercise to be announced in due course.





“All appointments made after the Gubernatorial Election of July 2018, violated due process, are hereby cancelled and declared null and void.





“And all affected workers are advised to participate in the next recruitment exercise to be announced in due course”, Olumilua said.





According to him, “The officers reinstated into the Local Government Service Commission between October 16th, 2014 and October 15th, 2018 are to be reabsorbed by the relevant Personnel Board, and migrated to biometric payroll.





“All 272 officers employed by the Governor Fayose Administration, who are still on manual payroll, shall be considered for absorption into the Civil Service but on case-by-Case basis. Absorption will be conditional on availability of vacancies.





“The 169 officers recruited in 2014 but had their appointments terminated by the Governor Fayose Administration, shall be considered for re-absorption by the Ekiti State House of Assembly Service Commission, But on a Case-by-case basis. Re-absorption will be conditional on availability of vacancies in their previous offices of appointment.





“Officers dismissed between October 16th, 2014 and October 15th 2018 in the Ministries of Justice, Works and Transport, Environment, SUBEB, Teaching Service Commission, Hospital Management Board should go to the Office of Establishment to ascertain their current status.”