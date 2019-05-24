



Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has reacted to remark by the Minister of Transportation thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for not converting him to Islam.





Amaechi had stated this during a valedictory session Buhari had with his Ministers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode described Amaechi as “an accursed slave”, hence Buhari need not convert him to Islam.





In a tweet, the former Minister wrote: “Thank you Mr. President for not converting me to Islam – Rotimi Ameachi.

“He does not need to convert you because you are already his useful idiot and accursed slave, because he already has you by the balls and because you have spent the last four years licking his rectum.”