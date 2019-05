Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has reacted to remark by the Minister of Transportation thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for not converting him to Islam.





Amaechi had stated this during a valedictory session Buhari had with his Ministers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode described Amaechi as “an accursed slave”, hence Buhari need not convert him to Islam.





In a tweet, the former Minister wrote: “Thank you Mr. President for not converting me to Islam – Rotimi Ameachi.