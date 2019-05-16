



A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the report that an RCCG Minister, Michael Arowosaiye, committed suicide due to his inability to pay house rent.





Fani-Kayode noted that it was wrong for a church to sit by and do nothing when one of its young Ministers cannot pay his rent.





According to him, a church which is supposed to be a solace for its members, should not turn its back on them and drive them into such a state of frustration.





He accused the church of having led the Minister to despair and desperation that he ended up committing suicide, why describing the situation as “damn right condemnable.”

Arowosaiye, a Minister in a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Apo, Abuja, committed suicide on Tuesday, May 14th, over alleged house rent issues.





@realFFK wrote, “For a Church to sit by and do nothing when one of its young Ministers cannot pay his rent is sad.





“For them to turn their backs on him and drive him into such a state of frustration, despair and desperation that he ends up committing suicide is damn right condemnable. RCCG why?”