



Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari over his reasons for retaining ministers in his cabinet throughout his first tenure.





Buhari, while speaking at the valedictory session of FEC meeting on Wednesday, said that his decision to retain cabinet ministers in the last three and half years in spite of pressures from some quarters is because of their unique skill, strength and leadership qualities.





He observed that the ministers, who exhibited the spirit of teamwork, were more rational in making decisions aimed at tackling the numerous challenges facing the country.





Buhari described the cabinet members as “a reflection of the Nigeria we aspire to achieve.’’





Reacting to the President’s comment, Ezekwesili, in a post on her Twitter page, faulted Buhari’s reason for retaining his ministers.





According to her, Buhari’s statement depicts him as a “leader who is oblivious of the poor result of his leadership”





Ezekwesili added, ”Hahaha a reflection of the NIGERIA we aspire to achieve. E wo! Okwu agwugo.





“This is a severe case of a Leader who is totally oblivious of the extremely poor results of his Leadership.”