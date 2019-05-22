



Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea, has finally decided to leave Old Trafford this summer after rejecting the club’s latest contract offer.





De Gea has drawn interest from Real Madrid in the past few months.





The Sun is now reporting that the Spain international is set to leave Man United after talks over a new contract between him and the club’s board were stalled.





The report claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side wants to cash in on De Gea during this summer’s transfer window.





Last week, it was reported that Manchester United have submitted a bid to sign Ajax goalkeeper, Andre Onana, as De Gea’s replacement.





De Gea’s current deal with Man United will expire in 2020 after the Red Devils activated an automatic one-year extension earlier this season.





The 28-year-old is demanding a significant increase in his current deal, that would see him earn parity with striker, Alexis Sanchez, who earns a basic salary of £400,000 a week.





But United’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward is not willing to match De Gea’s terms and is now actively seeking replacements.