



The Economic and Financial Crimes and Commission, EFCC, has reacted to reports that its operatives have arrested former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and his wife, Nkechi.





Reports had emerged on Thursday that the anti-graft agency arrested the former governor and sealed his apartment in Eastern Palm University, Ogboko.





However, speaking on Thursday, EFCC’s spokesman, Tony Orilade, refuted the claims, describing the report as “fake news”.



