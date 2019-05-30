One of the hardest things about being famous must be how invasive the general public can be when it comes to your private life. Whether that’s their relationships; their weight, or their experiences with drug and alcohol abuse.





In a recent interview, bubbly and outspoken Nollywod actress, Tonto Dikeh opened up on how drug consumption created a set back for her.





According to her, “Taking drugs set me back a lot in life”, she said





Dikeh added that she will be using her personal experience to tackle drug abuse via her NGO, ‘The Tonto Dikeh Foundation’.





When asked If she has any regret talking about her failed marriage in the public glare, she said: “Everything I wanted to say, I said it. I just regretted not saying more”.





The beautiful actress also opened up on her yearning to go for breast surgery.





“I still want to go for breast surgery and that of my tummy too”





The talented yet controversial movie star took to her Instagram page recently to reveal details of her “mouth-watering” 100 million endorsement deal.





“KING TONTO joins the ZIKEL COSMETICS family as its Brand Ambassador and the first Nigerian to be paid a whopping sum of N100,000,000 per annum as endorsements for a makeup brand in Africa ! Legally endorsed and managed by Manifield Solicitors,” Dikeh’s repost from Zikel cosmetics’ Instagram page reads.