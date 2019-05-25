Popular Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro who showed off her new 7-bedroom duplex which she claims she had just completed has come under blasts by the China-based real owner of the home.The house which is reportedly located at Republic Layout, Bricks Estate, Enugu State is in the neighbourhood of the blogger, Blessing.According to a voice note sent to Instablog by the China-based owner, yesterday, he called the blogger “stupid” for using his house to deceive people on Instagram.They also reported that two residents of estate also stated that Blessing only went to the house to take pictures and proceed to the uncompleted house beside it to take another picture which she passed across as “before and after” pictures.The blogger is yet to respond to this claim.Okoro Blessing Nkiruka is a Nigerian relationship expert and Break or Makeup CEO