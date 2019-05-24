



The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has advised outgoing governors on how to go about their lives after they relinquish power in a few days time.





Osinbajo advised that outgoing governors should not sleep for long hours but use the experience and opportunity they garnered while in office for the good of the common man.





He stated this yesterday during the valedictory session of the National Economic Council, NEC, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The Vice President told the governors to use the opportunity to further serve the country in various capacities, leveraging on their influence in the areas of healthcare and education.





He stressed that donor agencies will be glad to work with the ex-governors, especially those with track records of healthcare provision and other humanitarian needs.





According to Osinbajo: “I advise that you should use your influence and reach to the advantage of Nigerian people. You have seen and heard for yourselves the enormity of our national problems.





“Very few people have the advantage to see closely as we do on the issues that concern our country, the issues that even concern our different states.





“We, here, have that unique advantage. So I think that we can help in one way or the other; we can do something in our states and other states in a way of advocacy or action on education and healthcare in particular and jobs.





“I think it is important for those of us who have had the benefit of all of these experience and leadership not to now settle down to a life of business or perhaps of enjoyment or sleeping for eight hours. I need this time for action.”