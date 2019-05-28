President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the insecurity and poverty in the country on alleged decades of neglect and resource mismanagement.He spoke in Abuja on Tuesday when a delegation from Ecobank Transnational Incorporated visited him at the Presidential.The group was led by its Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Imazoboh.The President seized the opportunity to call on the bank to support the agricultural sector by setting up a special fund for that purpose.He told the visitors that Nigeria, with its natural endorsements, was positioned to be great in all aspects of development but for years of mismanagement caused by large-scale corruption.The President stated, “If assets and resources available to Nigeria were properly managed, she would be prosperous and peaceful.“But the poverty and insecurity we are experiencing today are results of decades of neglect and resource mismanagement.”However, he said his administration had tried to reverse the situation, especially in the agricultural sector.The Ecobank team had earlier urged the President to see to the speedy decongestion of the Apapa Ports and the reconstruction of the transnational Lagos-Badagry-Seme Road.The President, in his repose to the request, said, “We are aware and are working in all those areas, and by the grace of God, you will start seeing results during my second term in office.”Ikazoboh spoke with State House Correspondents after the meeting with Buhari.He said, “In our speech, we have told him some of the challenges Nigeria and Africa are facing. Like I said earlier on if Nigeria is sorted out, Africa is sorted out, and some of these challenges are infrastructure, of which they are working on assiduously.“Also, we are talking about the Seme Road because of the West African trade route which we think should be given some priority. And to thank him also for the steps he is taking to clear the Apapa port because that is where trade is coming into Nigeria.”Ikazoboh also spoke on the problems banks faced today, particularly the issue of debtors.