



Asthma attacks often times worsen its symptoms leading to wheezing, coughing and difficulty in breathing. Having an emergency plan will help you keep asthma symptoms under control before finally visiting your doctor.





Determine the impact of the attack





On your next visit to the doctor, discuss how to measure the severity of an asthma impact. It could be labelled as green, yellow and red zone depending on the level of symptoms experienced at each stage.





This will help you overcome anxiety and keep a proper frame of mind when under an attack. Since people have different kinds of asthma conditions, your doctor may even recommend what’s best for you at each ‘zone’.





Sit upright





A bad sitting position may constrict you from breathing even more during an asthma attack. Put a stop to what you may be doing and find a place where you can sit upright. Also, avoid lying down during an attack.





Take your reliever inhaler





Asthma patients are usually advised to always keep their relief inhaler close-by. A reliever inhaler helps to expand a person’s airways during an asthma attack, thereby reducing asthma symptoms.





In cases of attacks, take one puff of a reliever inhaler every 30 to 60 seconds, with a maximum of 10 puffs.





Identify the trigger and stay off





Attacks are usually triggered by different factors. Environmental impurities like dust, smoke or chlorine gas may worsen asthma conditions. Food allergies as well as exerting exercise may also cause an attack.





Once identified, try your best to stay away from the trigger source.





Practice breathing exercise





Breathing exercises can help you maintain calmness while keeping your airwaves opened for a longer time. The pursed lip breathing exercise will help prolong your breathing by allowing air to only pass through your pursed lips.





There’s also the belly breathing technique. For this exercise, breathe in air and exhale through your nose while placing your hands on your stomach.





Try as much as you can to relax your shoulders and neck while you exhale.





Get medical help





Asthma attacks can be life-threatening if not quickly controlled. Your life is what matters above all.





Make it a habit to seek professional medical help during and after an attack.



