Manchester United are no closer to resolving David de Gea’s future with the goalkeeper still holding off signing a new deal.





De Gea is out of contract next summer and can sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January.





The Spain international wants assurances that United will compete for major honours and is also keen to bring his wages into line with other top earners at the club, including Alexis Sanchez.





De Gea has been in the spotlight after a string of high-profile errors which hampered United’s end to the season.





The 28-year-old played every Premier League game in 2018-19 and has been at Old Trafford for eight years since joining from Atletico Madrid for £17m.