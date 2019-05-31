Despite his affiliation with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Davido has performed at the inauguration party held in honour of Dapo Abiodun, an All Progressive Congress (APC) governor in Ogun.





The Afrobeat star, who thrilled guests at the event, went further to share his congratulatory message to the new governor on his social media.





“Congrats @dapoabiodunmfr on your Inauguration!! May God bless your tenure! You will do great things, sir. Ogun state is lucky to have you,” the singer wrote.







The post was accompanied by a photo featuring Davido grinning happily while standing next to Abiodun.

Davido is known to be a staunch supporter of the PDP.





Ademola Adeleke, the singer’s uncle, contested the 2018 governorship election in Osun state under the platform of the party.





INEC had announced Gboyega Oyetola of the APC as winner of the election, but the PDP and Adeleke filed a petition at the state election petition tribunal and won.





In April, a high court in Lagos annulled Adeleke’s candidature over alleged WAEC result falsification but a ruling by the appeal court in Abuja upturned this judgement.





Following the ruling by the appeal court, Davido has publicly expressed his optimism that his uncle will soon emerge victorious in the legal battle for Osun governorship seat.





“One more lap to go…Justice will prevail! Osun will be Happy Again” the singer had written.