To God be the Glory !!! ONE MORE LAP TO GO !!! God you are truly Great !! @IsiakaAdeleke1 Justice will prevail ! Thank You ! OSUN will be Happy Again !!! God go do am ! We keep praying 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/HbwQBw0q9B May 30, 2019

Popular musician, Davido, is in a joyous mood as the Appeal Court ruled in favor of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke over the eligibility case filed before the court.On Thursday, the Court of Appeal in an unanimous decision declared Senator Ademola Adeleke, who contested the 2018 gubernatorial election in Osun State, to be qualified to contest the election.The court has not ruled over the winner of the election, as the incumbent Governor, Gboyega Oyetola filed an appeal contesting the decision of the election tribunal.Reacting to this victory, Davido declared that one lap is left to accomplish their goal.He wrote: