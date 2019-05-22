



Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, says danger is still living “with us.”





The lawmaker said this on the floor of the senate in reaction to an attack of a church in his constituency at the weekend.





Some gunmen had raided communities in Kaduna state, killing one person and abducting 17 others.





The senator said these security issues would be solved by action and not “wishes.”

“Last Sunday, gunmen stormed a church in the outskirts, in my constituency and took away the pastor and other worshippers and they still have not been traced,” the lawmaker said.





“These are parts of the problems that we continually face but I must appreciate the inspector-general of police (IGP) for the raid on the hideouts of these criminals along Abuja-Kaduna [road] and weapons and ammunition that have been seized.





“Still, danger is still living with us. Some issues will not go away by wishes, they will go only by action. In relation to that is what has happened yesterday in Katsina state where there were gunmen attacks in three local governments and video clips of Nigerians moving towards Niger Republic as IDPs.





“This is the low we have become as a nation and I believe we should not get tired of bringing these issues.”