Today, Nigerian children will join their counterparts across the world to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day. But while their mates in other climes are learning with ease with good facilities, public primary school pupils in the country are learning under very terrible condition in schools that are in a state of disrepair.





Investigations carried out by our source revealed that many of these pupils are learning with difficulty in dilapidated structures and environments that are not suitable for learning.





Our correspondents who visited schools in states including Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Gombe, Ekiti, Imo, Plateau, Enugu, and Osun noticed that pupils in many of the institutions were sitting on bare floors using their laps as tables. Some extremely unlucky ones learn under the trees subjected to the vicissitudes of inclement weather.





Teachers, who spoke with the newsmen on condition of anonymity for fear of persecution by intolerant government officials said besides leaky roofs in the institutions, the schools lacked functional toilets, potable water, libraries, and sick bays.





Except in a few public schools in rural areas, classrooms in most public primary schools in urban cities visited by our correspondents were overcrowded.





They blamed the state governments for the decrepit state of basic public education in the country.