 Chelsea’s Kante a doubt for Europa League final – reports | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Chelsea’s Kante a doubt for Europa League final – reports

1:48 PM 0
A+ A-


Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is a doubt for Wednesday’s Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku after sustaining a knee injury in training over the weekend, according to British media reports.

The France international missed Chelsea’s previous two games with a hamstring injury but returned to training last week.

Chelsea manager Sarri was confident he would be fit for the club’s season-ending showpiece in the Azerbaijan capital.

It was reported that Kante had twisted his knee during a training session on Saturday and was not likely to recover in time for the final.


The 28-year-old’s absence is a blow for Sarri, who is already without the services of defender Antonio Rudiger, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi due to injuries.






KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top