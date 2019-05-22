Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, an American rapper better known as Cardi B, has called off concerts scheduled for May over plastic surgery complications.









The 26-year-old singer was forced to cancel some of her forthcoming shows on the advice of medical experts, her team said.





“Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work. She didn’t take the necessary time to fully recover. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May,” her representative said in a statement.





“She’s very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down. She reassures them that she will see them in September.”





According to TMZ, the singer has complications from her recent cosmetic surgeries.





Cardi B had, in early May, revealed that she underwent a breast augmentation surgery and liposuction of her midsection.





“After her plastic surgery, Cardi B jumped right back into work so she wouldn’t disappoint fans and wanted to fulfil her obligations. The travelling, flying and the performances took a toll on her body,” an insider told E! News.





Speaking during her performance at Beale Street Music Festival, the singer had said: “I should have cancelled today. I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much will f**k up my lipo. But bitch I’m still gonna get my motherf**king money back, let’s go.”



