The Christian Association of Nigeria (Northern Region) has denied endorsing CAN President Samson Ayokunle’s reelection bid.





The group called on the public, especially Christians in Northern Nigeria, to disregard the claim which, it alleged, was masterminded by the Vice-Chairman of CAN in the region, Joseph Hayab, “for personal reasons”.





Ayokunle faces a stiff challenge from the President of Tarayar Ekklisiyoyin Kristi A Nigeria, a conglomeration of 15 churches in Northern Nigeria, Rev Caleb Ahima, in the CAN presidential poll scheduled for June.





TEKAN, which means Fellowship of the Churches of Christ in Nigeria belongs to the same bloc with Evangelical Church Winning All.





The Secretary of CAN (North-West Zone) and Stakeholder of CAN in Northern Nigeria, Sunday Oibe, told reporters in Abuja on Friday that “Hayab is on his own”.





He said, “We have consulted with the chairman of CAN in the North-West Zone, Bishop David Bakare, who is our critical stakeholder. The chairman of CAN in Northern Region, Rev Yakubu Pam, will always consult everybody on every serious matter before he makes a comment, especially if it has to do with the entire North.





“The Secretary of Northern CAN, Danladi Yerima, would not have been part of the lies by Hayab, without the consent of Northern CAN. Both Rev. Pam, Yerima and Bakare said there was no meeting where a decision was taken to support Ayokunle.





“Let us make it clear that Hayab is on his own, what he said is his personal opinion.”