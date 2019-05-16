Brett King, a futurist and CEO of Moven says by 2025, there will be more robots than human beings, adding that human beings need to be nice to robots.He made this known this Thursday, while delivering his keynote address at the AFF(Africa Fintech Foundry) Disrupt 2019 in Lagos, with the theme ‘Digital Goldrush: Building a Sustainable Tech-economy’, held at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island Lagos.AFF Disrupt 2019 is a pan-African accelerator aimed at inspiring, training, mentoring, and investing funding into growth stage technology startups operating primarily in the FinTech space.According to Brett who is a sought after speaker and author, technology is moving at a fast rate.“ Technology is moving much faster than before. In an environment of rapid change, you either disrupt or get disrupted”, he said at the conference.The tech summit officially sponsored by Access Bank also had in attendance Herbert Wigwe, CEO of the bank.During his speech Herbert harped on how technology is changing everything.“Tech is changing everything. Anything that is repetitively manual cannot stand the test of time. MKO Abiola used to exhaust 3 cheque books every morning. Today, nobody uses more than 3 cheque books in a year. Where will we be in 10/15 years from now ? Technology is changing. We have to change with it”.The highly engaging event had different sessions like masterclasses, exhibitions, demos, fireside chats and panel discussion