



Arjen Robben have been named on the bench for their last home match with Bayern Munich as the team looks to seal the Bundesliga title against Eintracht Frankfurt.Coach Niko Kovac instead preferred the younger pairing of Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry to start Saturday’s match in which a home draw will secure Bayern a seventh straight championship.Rafinha, another long-serving Bayern player who will depart at the end of the season, was also named on the bench.Goalkeeper captain Manuel Neuer and midfielders James Rodriguez and Javi Martinez are out injured.Should Bayern lose to Eintracht, Borussia Dortmund could win the title with victory away to Borussia Moenchengladbach.