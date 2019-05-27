



The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) will Monday night broadcast a special interview with President Muhammadu Buhari on its network service at 10pm.





This was contained in a terse statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina





“All television stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to this broadcast,” it read.





Buhari on Monday signed the 2019 appropriation bill into law.





The ceremony was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Dignitaries in attendance were: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Danjuma Goje, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, the senior special assistant on National Assembly matters, Ita Enang.





Others were: the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.