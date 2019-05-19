



A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari, is supporting Boko Haram to Fulanise Nigeria and Islamise Africa.





Fani-Kayode stated this while reacting to a statement by former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo that “Boko Haram wants to Fulanise Nigeria and Islamise Africa.”





Recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo handed the warning at the 2nd session of the Synod held at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday.





Obasanjo, who spoke on the topic, “Mobilizing Nigeria’s human& natural resources for national development and stability” also said both Boko Haram and herdsmen acts of violence were not treated as they should at the beginning.

He warned that every insecurity situation in Nigeria must be taken seriously and be addressed at once without favouritism or cuddling.





According to him, “They have both incubated and developed beyond what Nigeria can handle alone. They are now combined and internationalized with ISIS in control.





“It is no longer an issue of lack of education and lack of employment for our youths in Nigeria which it began as, it is now West African fulanization, African Islamization and global organized crimes of human trafficking, money laundering, drug trafficking, gun trafficking, illegal mining and regime change.





“Yet, we could have dealt with both earlier, and nib them in the bud, but Boko Haram boys were seen as rascals not requiring serious attention in administering holistic measures of stick and carrot.”





But reacting, Fani-Kayode, in a tweet on Saturday night, said that President Buhari and his Fulanise herdsmen were “greatest supporters” of Boko Haram.





He said: “Boko Haram wants to Fulanise Nigeria and Islamise Africa”- President Olusegun Obasanjo.





“True. And Buhari and his Fulani herdsmen are their best friends and greatest supporters.”