



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over valedictory federal executive council (FEC) meeting of his first term in office.





Buhari walked into the council chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja, at 11:02am and the meeting started immediately.





After the national anthem, the Muslim opening prayer was said by Sulieman Hassan, minister of environment, while the Christian prayer was said by Usani Usani, Niger Delta minister.





Usani thanked God for giving members of the cabinet wisdom and grace to serve, praying that God grants the incoming cabinet the wisdom to carry on.





Only Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation, was absent before the meeting went into closed door session.





Buhari will take the oath of office for another four years on May 29.



